Gadsden brought in both of his targets for 23 yards in Sunday's 19-3 loss to the Broncos.

Gadsden was one of a handful of key players on offense allowed to take the field for the Chargers in Week 18. The 2025 fifth-round pick was able to add a couple of receptions to his rookie total, bringing his final line up to 49-664-3 in 15 appearances this regular season. While the tight end certainly surpassed expectations as a rookie, Gadsden's inconsistent play down the stretch makes him a risky DFS play in the wild-card round, even with QB Justin Herbert back under center.