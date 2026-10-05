Gadsden secured five of eight targets for 36 yards and recorded a two-yard carry during Sunday's 30-23 defeat in Seattle.

With position mates David Njoku (fibula) on IR and Charlie Kolar (forearm) sidelined the last two contests, Gadsden has had uneven results, posting a bagel on three targets in Week 3 at Buffalo before Sunday's season-best performance. Gadsden likely was helped this week by the early exit of No. 1 WR Ladd McConkey (foot), but the former's efficiency (9.5 YPC, 5.7 YPT) has been lacking in a floundering Chargers offense so far this season. In any case, for as long as Njoku and Kolar are out of the lineup, Gadsden shouldn't have a problem leading the team's TEs in most receiving categories.