Gadsden recorded three catches on four targets for 46 yards and a touchdown in Saturday's 30-23 preseason loss.

Gadsden played for well over half of the game and showed off his ability as a pass catcher. His most notable grab was a contested 25-yard touchdown reception delivered by DJ Uiagalelei. Gadsden has gotten some positive attention for his performance during training camp, and he'll head into the first regular season of his pro career with some positive momentum.