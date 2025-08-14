Gadsden has continued to show up consistently in the passing game at Chargers camp this summer, Daniel Popper of The Athletic reports.

Gadsden was selected in the fifth round of the 2025 Draft out of Syracuse, where he erupted for a career receiving line of 143-2,000-14 across just 36 contests. Gadsden is long and athletic, standing at 6-foot-5 and 241 pounds, and his playmaking ability has stood out during practice. Gadsden has started each of the Chargers' first two exhibitions, though it's important to note Los Angeles has yet to field its true first-team offense during the preseason. Gadsden has accrued a 3-22-0 line on five targets while running 35 pass routes during that time. Gadsden is dripping with pass-catching upside, but the Chargers have many mouths to feed on offense, particularly after the signing of Keenan Allen late in the summer. Gadsden is in a crowded tight end room that also includes veterans Will Dissly and Tyler Conklin.