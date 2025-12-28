Gadsden brought in three of six targets for 32 yards and a touchdown in the Chargers' 20-16 loss to the Texans on Saturday.

Gadsden had two diametrically opposite experiences in the red zone Saturday, first having a ball bounce off his hands inside the five-yard line and landing in the hands of the Texans' Azeez Al-Shaair to extinguish a golden late first-half scoring opportunity. The rookie tight end then atoned to a degree with a one-yard touchdown grab late in the third quarter, his third career score and first since Week 8. Gadsden should continue filling a key role in the Week 18 road regular-season finale against the Broncos.