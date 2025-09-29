Gadsden caught two of his three targets for 16 yards in the 21-18 loss to the Giants on Sunday.

Let's start first with the encouraging news. With Will Dissly (knee) out a second consecutive week, Gadsden saw a dramatic uptick in playing time (30 snaps) compared to Tucker Fisk (13 snaps) and Tyler Conklin (12 snaps). That the rookie almost immediately usurped the two veterans, especially in a game that saw the Chargers lose stud left tackle Joe Alt (ankle) early in the game thus forcing Gadsden to be involved as a blocker, is certainly a good sign. But that's also the crux of the matter too given Alt reportedly suffered a high-ankle sprain. That likely makes Los Angeles woefully thin on the offensive line after starting tackle Rashawn Slater ruptured his patella tendon during training camp. Gadsden's best as a short to intermediate pass catcher, but the opportunity to blossom in that role may be handicapped in the immediate future.