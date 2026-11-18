Gadsden hauled in his lone target for seven yards in Monday's 23-20 win over Baltimore.

Gadsden went to the locker room during the first half of Monday's game after being poked in the ye, but the second-year tight end was cleared to return for the second quarter. However, his 12 offensive snaps were his lowest since Week 1 against the Cardinals (10), and that lack of playing time coincided with the return of veteran tight end David Njoku, who missed the Chargers' six prior games while on IR due to a fibula injury. Njoku and Charlie Kolar appear to be the Chargers' top options at tight end, and the return of the latter has squeezed Gadsden out of the gameplan ahead of Week 11 against the Jets on Sunday.