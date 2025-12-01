Gadsden caught one of his two targets for 27 yards in the 31-14 win over the Raiders on Sunday.

Sunday was the rookie's fewest receptions in a game dating back to Week 5, and his second lowest yardage total after breaking out against the Dolphins back in Week 6. Negative game scripts have largely impacted Gadsden as the Chargers have either blown out opponents or been blown out themselves in most of their contests throughout the month of November. A matchup against the Eagles in Week 14 could be a remedy for more volume, but the status of quarterback Justin Herbert will be incredibly relevant, as the Pro Bowler will have surgery to repair a fracture in his left hand Monday with his status uncertain for the critical bout.