Gadsden caught two of three targets for 17 yards during the Chargers' 44-22 loss to the Texans on Sunday.

Gadsden was on the field for 33 of 72 offensive snaps (45.8 percent), which was second-most among Chargers tight ends behind Charlie Kolar (47). Gadsden has caught two passes or fewer in six of eight regular-season games, and his 19-172-1 receiving line (on 29 targets) is well behind pace from his rookie campaign (49 catches on 69 targets for 664 yards and three scores across 15 regular-season contests). The Chargers' offense this season has struggled under quarterback Justin Herbert and coordinator Mike McDaniel, which doesn't bring much confidence ahead of their Week 10 road tilt against the Ravens on Monday Night Football.