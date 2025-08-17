Gadsden made one catch on two targets for 12 yards in Saturday's 23-22 preseason loss to the Rams.

Gadsden started each of the Chargers' first two preseason contests, but the team hadn't played their projected starters in either game. The first-team offense took the field Saturday, with Will Dissly serving as the tight end. Gadsden has received strong reviews for his play during training camp, but it still might take some time for him to make a consistent impact in meaningful game situations.