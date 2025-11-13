Gadsden (knee) practiced fully Wednesday.

Previous reports indicated that Gadsden was dealing with a quad bruise, but he's listed with a knee issue on the Chargers' Week 11 injury report. In any case, the tight end's full participation Wednesday paves the way for him to play Sunday against the Jaguars, and in the process maintain his key role in Los Angeles' passing offense, a context that has kept Gadsden on the fantasy radar since his production picked up in Week 6.