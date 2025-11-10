default-cbs-image
Gadsden (knee) is questionable to return to Sunday's game against the Steelers.

Gadsden went to the locker room in the third quarter and was deemed questionable to return shortly thereafter. The red-hot rookie recorded at least 68 receiving yards in each of his previous four games but had just three catches for 13 yards on six targets prior to Sunday night's injury.

