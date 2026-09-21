Gadsden caught both of his targets for 18 yards and a touchdown in the Chargers' 26-14 loss to the Raiders on Sunday.

One week after running just five pass routes in the Chargers' Week 1 loss to the Cardinals, Gadsden ran 15 routes against Las Vegas. He played an increased role on offense after David Njoku was carted off in the first half with a knee injury. If Njoku needs to miss additional time, Gadsden will be one of the biggest beneficiaries as the pass-catching tight end alongside blocker Charlie Kolar.