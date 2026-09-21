Gadsden is the only healthy tight end on the Chargers' active roster following the team's 26-14 loss to the Raiders on Sunday, Noah Furtado of The Athletic reports.

Both David Njoku (fibula) and Charlie Kolar (forearm) are expected to go on injured reserve due to injuries they suffered during Sunday's loss. Given those injuries, as well as Ladd McConkey being limited by a lingering rib injury, Gadsden should operate in an elevated role in the passing game over the coming weeks. Gadsden showed flashes of promise during the 2025 regular season, including a three-game stretch from Weeks 6 to 8, when he caught 19 passes (on 22 targets) for 309 yards and two touchdowns. The Chargers hit the road for Week 3 against the Bills, whose defense has yielded a 14-116-1 receiving line (on 19 targets) to tight ends through two games.