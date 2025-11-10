Gadsden is scheduled to undergo an MRI on his left knee after exiting Sunday's 25-10 win over the Steelers in the third quarter, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

The rookie tight end finished with three catches for 13 yards on six targets before leaving the game when his knee made hard contact with the knee of a Steelers defender. The MRI will shed more light on the severity of Gadsden's injury, but for the time being, his status for the Chargers' Week 11 game in Jacksonville is murky. If Gadsden is sidelined next weekend, the Chargers would likely lean on a committee of Tucker Fisk, Tyler Conklin and Will Dissly at tight end.