Gadsden caught his only target for 14 yards in the 27-10 loss to the Commanders on Sunday.

With Will Dissly (knee) out a third consecutive week, Gadsden saw a season-high 34 snaps dramatically outplaying Tyler Conklin (20) and Tucker Fisk (17). Los Angeles is dealing with significant injuries to its offensive line, which has hindered Gadsden's ability to actually see any volume as a pass catcher. Even with the eventual return of Dissly, Gadsden is firmly entrenched as a piece of the offense, but its unclear how much consistent fantasy utility that role will hold.