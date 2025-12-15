Gadsden brought in four of five targets for 61 yards in the Chargers' 16-13 win over the Chiefs on Sunday.

Gadsden led the Chargers in receiving yards and tied for second in targets, also providing the team's second-longest catch of the afternoon (27 yards). Quentin Johnston's absence due to a groin injury may have benefitted the rookie tight end, who finished with his highest reception and receiving yardage totals since Week 9. Gadsden will take a 43-602-2 line on 60 targets into a Week 16 road matchup against the Cowboys.