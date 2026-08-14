Chargers' Oronde Gadsden: Two catches in preseason win

Gadsden caught two of three targets for 21 yards in Thursday's 21-7 preseason win over the Texans.

The Chargers rested key starters, including QB Justin Herbert, but Gadsden evidently hasn't earned that distinction coming off a 664-yard rookie regular season. Both of Gadsden's catches Thursday came on passes thrown by Trey Lance. In Gadsden's second NFL campaign, he will try to hold off David Njoku for targets among the Chargers' tight ends. Gadsden could continue to see action in the Chargers' second preseason game, Aug. 20 against the 49ers.