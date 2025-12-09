The Chargers activated Ogbonnia (elbow) from injured reserve, and he is active for Monday night's game against the Eagles, Eric Smith of the Chargers' official site reports.

Ogbonnia has been officially cleared to return Monday from a five-game absence due to an elbow injury, and he'll join Scott Matlock as the Chargers' rotational options at defensive end behind starters Justin Eboigbe and Da'Shawn Hand. Ogbonnia logged one solo tackle across the four regular-season games prior to his placement on IR in late October.