Ogbonnia (kneecap) will begin Chargers camp on the PUP list.

The 2022 fifth-round pick out of UCLA missed the Chargers final 11 games last year after suffering a kneecap injury during Week 7. Ogbonnia appeared in seven games for Los Angeles before the injury, racking up 14 tackles and one tackle for loss. There is still no timetable for his return.