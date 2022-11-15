Chargers coach Brandon Staley said that Ogbonnia has a ruptured patellar tendon and is set to miss the remainder of the season, Jeff Miller of the Los Angeles Times reports.

Ogbonnia was previously expected to sit out the rest of the season due to a quad injury suffered during Sunday's loss to the 49ers. However, it appears he actually ruptured his left patellar tendon, leaving him with a 6-to-12-month recovery based on the usual timetable for such injuries. Ogbonnia will finish his rookie season campaign with 14 tackles and 133 defensive snaps played, and he'll now shift his focus to returning by the start of the 2023 season.