Chargers' Otito Ogbonnia: Dealing with undisclosed issue
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Ogbonnia exited Saturday's practice with an undisclosed injury and did not return, Kris Rhim of ESPN.com reports.
Ogbonnia was a key part of the Chargers' defensive line in 2024, logging 487 defensive snaps across 17 games. The severity of the issue is unknown, but his absence would be significant if the injury lingers into the regular season.
