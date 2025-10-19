default-cbs-image
Ogbonnia (elbow) has been ruled out for the rest of Sunday's contest against the Colts.

Ogbonnia suffered an elbow injury in the first quarter, and he we will now be forced to miss the rest of the game. In his absence, Naquan Jones and Scott Matlock will continue to see added reps on the defensive line versus Indianapolis.

