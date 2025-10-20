Chargers' Otito Ogbonnia: Estimated as DNP on Monday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Ogbonnia (elbow) was listed as a non-participant on Monday's estimated practice report.
The Chargers didn't actually practice Monday but were required to release an injury report ahead of Thursday night's game against the Vikings. Ogbonnia suffered the elbow injury in Sunday's loss to the Colts and was unable to return to the contest.
