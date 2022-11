Ogbonnia is expected to miss the remainder of the 2022 campaign due to a quadriceps injury, Jeremy Fowler of ESPN.com reports.

Ogbonnia had to be carted off the field during Sunday's matchup against the 49ers due to what was believed to be a knee injury. However, the rookie has since been diagnosed with a quad injury and will likely miss the remainder of the season. In his absence, Sebastian Joseph-Day and Jeremiah Attaochu are candidates for increased playing time.