Ogbonnia (elbow) was a full participant in Friday's practice.

Ogbonnia was designated to return to practice Nov 29, and his two full practice sessions this week create a three-consecutive-practice string that bodes well for his Monday availability. The defensive end has the potential to play his first game since the singular snap he logged before injury in the Chargers' Week 7 loss to the Colts.

