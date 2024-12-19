Ogbonnia (pelvis) is active for Thursday night's game against Denver.
Ogbonnia has been dealing with a pelvic injury this week, but he gave himself a chance to play after logging a limited practice Wednesday. The third-year nose tackle has logged 15 tackles (six solo) over his last five games and will suit up for Thursday's AFC West showdown.
