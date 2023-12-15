Ogbonnia (knee) is inactive for Thursday night's game against the Raiders.
The depth defensive end was estimated as a full participant in the team's walkthrough Wednesday. Ogbonnia also missed the Chargers' Week 14 loss to the Broncos. The second-year pro has 11 tackles in five games this season.
