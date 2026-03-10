Ogbonnia agreed to terms Tuesday on a contract with the Cowboys, Mike Garafolo of NFL Network reports.

Ogbonnia will sign a one-year, $3 million deal with the Cowboys. The defensive lineman played 10 games last season, logging double-digit defensive snaps in just seven of those games. The 25-year-old will likely fill the role of rotational nose tackle or defensive end behind starters Quinnen Williams, Kenny Clark and Osa Odighizuwa.