Chargers' Otito Ogbonnia: Joining Dallas
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Ogbonnia agreed to terms Tuesday on a contract with the Cowboys, Mike Garafolo of NFL Network reports.
Ogbonnia will sign a one-year, $3 million deal with the Cowboys. The defensive lineman played 10 games last season, logging double-digit defensive snaps in just seven of those games. The 25-year-old will likely fill the role of rotational nose tackle or defensive end behind starters Quinnen Williams, Kenny Clark and Osa Odighizuwa.
