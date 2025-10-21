The Chargers placed Ogbonnia (elbow) on injured reserve Tuesday.

Ogbonnia sustained an elbow injury during the first quarter of the Chargers' 38-24 loss to the Colts on Sunday. The injury is severe enough for him to be placed on IR, which means he'll be forced to miss at least the next four games. That makes Week 13 against the Raiders on Sunday, Nov. 30 the earliest Ogbonnia is eligible to return. Scott Matlock should see a bump in rotational snaps in defensive end behind Naquan Jones and Justin Eboigbe in Ogbonnia's absence.