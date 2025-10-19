Chargers' Otito Ogbonnia: Leaves Sunday's game early
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Ogbonnia is questionable to return to Sunday's game against the Colts due to an elbow injury.
Ogbonnia sustained the injury early in the first quarter, and he'll be evaluated by medical staff to determine whether he can return. Naquan Jones and Scott Matlock are in line to see more snaps at defensive end for as long as Ogbonnia is out of the game.
