The Chargers selected Ogbonnia in the fifth round of the 2022 NFL Draft, 160th overall.

The Chargers are betting on Ogbonnia's size (6-foot-4, 323 pounds) making him a quality run stopper, but the UCLA product tended to play too upright at the line of scrimmage to make much of an impact in that regard. Expect the fifth-round pick to be a rotational piece in the interior defensive line along with offseason free-agent additions, Sebastian Joseph-Day and Austin Johnson.