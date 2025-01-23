Ogbonnia played in all 17 regular-season games in 2024 and finished with 37 tackles (14 solo).

Ogbonnia played in just 15 regular-season games between 2022 and 2023 due to injury, but he was able to start in every game in 2024 (including playoffs ) and finished with a career-high 37 combined tackles. The 2022 fifth-round pick will likely be the Chargers' starting nose tackle for the 2025 campaign.