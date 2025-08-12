Ogbonnia played six snaps during Sunday's 27-13 preseason win versus the Saints, Kris Rhim of ESPN.com reports.

Ogbonnia had been dealing with an undisclosed injury earlier in the month, but he was evidently back in playing shape for the Chargers' second contest of the preseason. After handling a big role on the defensive line with the Chargers in 2024, he projects to do the same in 2025.