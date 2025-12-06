Chargers' Otito Ogbonnia: Questionable for Monday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Ogbonnia (elbow) is questionable for Monday's game versus the Eagles.
The Chargers designated Ogbonnia to return to practice Nov. 29 after he missed the last five games with an elbow injury. Though he has not been officially activated off injured reserve, the 25-year-old was able to string together multiple full practices, giving him the potential to play in Week 14 against the Eagles.
More News
-
Chargers' Otito Ogbonnia: Eying return from IR•
-
Chargers' Otito Ogbonnia: Staying on IR•
-
Chargers' Otito Ogbonnia: Will return to practice this week•
-
Chargers' Otito Ogbonnia: Lands on IR with elbow injury•
-
Chargers' Otito Ogbonnia: Estimated as DNP on Monday•
-
Chargers' Otito Ogbonnia: Done for day•