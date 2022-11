Ogbonnia is questionable to return to Sunday's game against the 49ers due to a left knee injury.

Ogbonnia went down in the first quarter of Sunday's matchup and was unable to put much weight on his left leg as he was helped off the field. He was later carted to the locker room, and it's not yet clear whether he'll be able to return to the game. If he's unavailable down the stretch, Sebastian Joseph-Day and Jeremiah Attaochu should see increased playing time.