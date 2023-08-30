The Chargers shifted Ogbonnia (kneecap) to the reserve/PUP list Tuesday.

Ogbonnia opened training camp on the active/PUP list after he missed the final 11 games of last season with a ruptured left patellar tendon. It appears the 23-year-old is still recovering from this issue, and he will now have to sit out at least the first four games of the 2023 campaign. In the meantime, Chris Hinton and Jerrod Clark should fill in behind starting defensive end Sebastian Joseph-Day.