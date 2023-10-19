The Chargers opened the 21-day activation window for Ogbonnia (kneecap) on Thursday, Eric Smith of the team's official site reports.

Ogbonnia's activation window has been opened and he was spotted participating in individual drills during Thursday's practice, per Daniel Popper of The Athletic. The 23-year-old recorded 14 total tackles and one tackle for loss in seven appearances before rupturing his left patellar tendon in 2022.