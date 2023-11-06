Ogbonnia is active for Monday's matchup with the Jets, Daniel Popper of The Athletic reports.
Ogbonnia was activated from the Chargers' reserve/PUP list Sunday, so this was the logical next step. It remains to be seen how much action he will see, but he is expected to be available as a depth option at defensive end behind Austin Johnson.
