Ogbonnia (pelvis) was listed as a non-participant on Monday's practice estimate.

Ogbonnia's status is only an estimate as the Chargers held a walkthrough to begin their prep for a game against the Broncos on Thursday. The UCLA product played a season-high 40 snaps on defense in Sunday's loss to the Buccaneers, but likely suffered the injury late in the game.

