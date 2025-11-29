Ogbonnia (elbow) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Raiders, Daniel Popper of The Athletic reports.

Ogbonnia was cleared to return to practice Wednesday and put together an LP-LP-FP practice log. However, he hasn't progressed enough in his recovery from an elbow injury to be activated off injured reserve. Ogbonnia's next opportunity to play is Week 14 against the Eagles on Monday, Dec. 8.