Chargers' Otito Ogbonnia: Will return to practice this week
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Chargers head coach Jim Harbaugh said Ogbonnia (elbow) will have his 21-day practice window opened Tuesday, Kris Rhim of ESPN.com reports.
Ogbonnia was injured one snap into the Chargers' Week 7 loss to the Colts and has been sidelined since. In four games this season, Ogbonnia has logged just one tackle (one solo) on 66 defensive snaps.
