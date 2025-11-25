Chargers head coach Jim Harbaugh said Ogbonnia (elbow) will have his 21-day practice window opened Tuesday, Kris Rhim of ESPN.com reports.

Ogbonnia was injured one snap into the Chargers' Week 7 loss to the Colts and has been sidelined since. In four games this season, Ogbonnia has logged just one tackle (one solo) on 66 defensive snaps.