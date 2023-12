Ogbonnia (knee) has been ruled inactive ahead of Sunday's game against the Broncos.

Ogbonnia spent the first eight weeks of the season sidelined on the reserve/PUP list while recovering from a ruptured left patellar tendon, which he suffered late in the 2022 camapign. The second-year defensive tackle logged 11 tackles while playing a rotational role over the last five weeks. Ogbonnia's next chance to play will come Thursday night against the Raiders.