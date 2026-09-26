The Chargers elevated Herbert from the practice squad to the active roster Saturday ahead of Sunday's game against the Bills.

Herbert is set to be the No. 3 tight end behind Oronde Gadsden and Hayden Rucci in Sunday's contest due to the absence of Charlie Kolar (forearm) and David Njoku (lower leg). The tight end is set to suit up alongside his brother and quarterback Justin Herbert. The duo could combine for the first brother-to-brother completion in NFL regular-season history while quarterback legend Tom Brady is on the call.