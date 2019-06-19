Chargers' Philip Rivers: Active in offseason practices
Rivers has been an active participant in offseason practices, Ricky Henne of the Chargers' official site reports.
Rivers' participation in offseason workouts is specifically relevant since he bowed out of this past winter's Pro Bowl "due to injury." That he's been heavily involved in practices this spring all but confirms said injury has long been a thing of the past, if the 37-year-old ever even had a significant injury to begin with. Entering the last season of his contract, Rivers is one of the top candidates league-wide to get an extension at some point this summer.
