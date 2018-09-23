Chargers' Philip Rivers: Adequate performance despite loss
Rivers completed 18 of his 30 passes for 226 yards and two touchdowns in Sunday's 35-23 loss to the Rams.
The Rams defense predictably kept Rivers in check for most of the afternoon, as the veteran quarterback only managed to make some headway offensively after cornerback Marcus Peters left the game with an ankle injury. About the only positive takeaway from this contest for fantasy owners should be Rivers' increasing confidence in second-year wide receiver Mike Williams. The No. 7 overall pick in the 2017 NFL Draft put together easily his best game as a pro, converting on four of his seven targets for 81 yards and two touchdowns, with Rivers looking to the big-bodied receiver on critical downs throughout the game. Aligned with a growing stable of weapons, Rivers should have a much easier opponent Week 4 in the 49ers.
