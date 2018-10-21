Chargers' Philip Rivers: Another 300-yard performance in Chargers win
Rivers completed 19-of-26 pass attempts, for 306 yards and two touchdowns during Sunday's 20-19 win against Tennessee.
The reliable and often under-recognized Rivers continues his multi-touchdown streak, with at least two touchdowns in every game thus far this season for Los Angeles, and a 17-to-3 touchdown-to-interception ratio on the year overall. His fantasy production has been exceptionally steady as well, as Rivers is one of just three quarterbacks (including Patrick Mahomes and Cam Newton) who entered Week 7 with at least 15.8 fantasy points (standard scoring) in every game thus far in 2018. Following a bye week, Rivers and the Chargers will re-emerge Nov. 4 to take on a Seattle defense that allowed an average passer rating of 79.9 coming into the weekend (among the NFL's five best in that metric).
More News
-
Chargers' Philip Rivers: Strong first half in blowout win•
-
Chargers' Philip Rivers: Only throws five incompletions in win•
-
Chargers' Philip Rivers: Throws three touchdowns in win•
-
Chargers' Philip Rivers: Adequate performance despite loss•
-
Chargers' Philip Rivers: Fires three more touchdowns•
-
Chargers' Philip Rivers: Throws for 424 yards and three scores•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Michel carted off, who's next?
Sony Michel suffered a nasty injury during Sunday's game, where to do the Patriots go from...
-
Week 7 Contrarian Plays
You can't fade Nick Chubb, so who do you play with him?
-
LIVE: Week 7 Fantasy Football advice
Everything you need to know heading into Week 7
-
Week 7 Injury Updates
We've got plenty of big names on the injury report heading into play Sunday. Find out the latest...
-
Week 7 Fantasy Football rankings, picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 7
-
Week 7 Trade Values Chart
If you're getting ready to trade Odell Beckham or make a move for Josh Gordon, you should definitely...