Chargers' Philip Rivers: Another 300-yard performance in Chargers win

Rivers completed 19-of-26 pass attempts, for 306 yards and two touchdowns during Sunday's 20-19 win against Tennessee.

The reliable and often under-recognized Rivers continues his multi-touchdown streak, with at least two touchdowns in every game thus far this season for Los Angeles, and a 17-to-3 touchdown-to-interception ratio on the year overall. His fantasy production has been exceptionally steady as well, as Rivers is one of just three quarterbacks (including Patrick Mahomes and Cam Newton) who entered Week 7 with at least 15.8 fantasy points (standard scoring) in every game thus far in 2018. Following a bye week, Rivers and the Chargers will re-emerge Nov. 4 to take on a Seattle defense that allowed an average passer rating of 79.9 coming into the weekend (among the NFL's five best in that metric).

