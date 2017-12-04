Chargers' Philip Rivers: Another 300 yard performance
Rivers completed 31 of 44 attempts for 344 yards and a touchdown in the 19-10 win over the Browns on Sunday.
Rivers has simply been on a roll as of late, throwing for over 1,000 yards combined in the last three weeks. That's in large part due to his usage rate, as Sunday marked the fifth consecutive game Rivers attempted at least 30 passes, and the 11 such time he's completed the feat this year. With the Chargers still fighting for a playoff spot, they'll need to continue relying on Rivers, making him a suitable starting option in almost all fantasy leagues, especially with games against the vulnerable Redskins and Chiefs secondaries in the next two weeks.
