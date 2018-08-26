Chargers' Philip Rivers: Attempts seven passes in dress rehearsal
Rivers completed five of seven passes for 29 yards during Saturday's preseason game against the Saints.
Rivers couldn't get much going against a tough Saints secondary, and not included in his stat line is the fact that he turned the ball over on downs after failing to connect with Mike Williams on fourth down from four yards out. Not to worry, there wasn't a whole lot to take away from Saturday's relatively meaningless preseason action -- and certainly not anything to take away from the veteran's stock in advance of his 15th NFL campaign. Rivers continues to be a late-round value at his double-digit ADP on most every fantasy platform.
