Chargers' Philip Rivers: Barely throws for over 200 yards
Rivers completed 19 of his 29 pass attempts for 201 yards, one touchdown and an interception in the 17-16 win Sunday over the Bears.
Rivers probably should have had a better fantasy day, as the veteran quarterback had two deep touchdown passes dropped by Mike Williams and Keenan Allen, respectively, in the second half, and as a result, both drives ended in field-goal attempts. Still, the entire offense predictably struggled to generate any sort of consistent yardage against a stout Bears' defense, particularly the running game, which was held to just three yards per carry on 12 attempts. Turnovers continue to be an issue for Rivers, who has coughed up the ball nine times through eight games, but considering Rivers will likely be near the top of the NFL in terms of pass attempts by the conclusion of Week 8, the sheer amount of opportunities he gets makes for a serviceable fantasy options most weeks.
